1 hospitalized after motorcycle crash during police chase

RILEY COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident during a pursuit with law enforcement just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Riley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Suzuki RK6 driven by Dallas Tyre Wilson, 21, Raleigh, NC., was eastbound on Kansas 18 just south of Stackhill Road in an active pursuit with Law Enforcement.

The vehicle exited onto the ramp toward Scenic Drive. The driver failed to negotiate the curve, struck the curve and was ejected off the vehicle. The vehicle and rider came to rest on the roundabout.

Wilson was transported to Irwin Army Community Hospital at Fort Riley.

He was wearing a helmet, according to the KHP. Authorities did not release details on what prompted the initial pursuit by law enforcement.