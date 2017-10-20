“The Brutal 9” feature film showing tonight at Manhattan Arts Center

Get out to Manhattan Arts Center tonight at 7:30 for a showing of The Brutal 9, a feature film by local film writer/director/ producer Jordan Jones. The Brutal 9 also features local actors Dianne Paukstelis and Peter Paukstelis.

Film Synopsis: International criminal Slate Corban is hired by a covert organization to infiltrate and plan an escape from the worlds highest secured top secret prison on the planet, the brutal 9. Elsewhere in a city far away Captain Bennett Sword and his task force team move in on a meeting between two of the cities most infamous and notorious gangs. When things go awry for Captain Sword and his team on their operation a short series of events lead to their unfortunate demise thanks to the gangs prosperous relationship with corrupt law enforcement which leads Bennett Sword to his brutal future.

A trailer for The Brutal 9 can be viewed below.

