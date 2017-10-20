Riley County Arrests October 20

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for sexual battery in Manhattan on October 19, 2017 at approximately 10 AM. Officers listed a 6 year old girl as the victim when it was reported an 11 year old male known to her kissed the victim. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 5300 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan on October 19, 2017 at approximately 12:00 PM. Officers listed Dara’s Fast Lane as the victim when it was reported a known male suspect drove his vehicle through the grass on the victim’s property, causing damage. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,200.00.

Officers filed a report for identity theft in the 400 block of Riley Avenue in Ogden, Kansas on October 19, 2017 at approximately 1:30 PM. Officers listed Melina Frazzell, 26, of Manhattan, as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect used her financial card information to make purchases. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.