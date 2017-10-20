K-State students to host Haul for Homeless fundraiser Sunday

As part of a class assignment, social work students Lauryn Splichal, Samantha Trujillo, Moriah Clark, Madison McLenon, Brandi Howard and Emma Unsderfer will host a fundraiser for the Manhattan Emergency Shelter, nonprofit shelter that houses homeless individuals.
The students will collect donations from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, in front of Walmart on Bluemont Avenue.
The group will collect monetary donations and the following products:
- Paper towels.
- 13-gallon trash bags.
- Baby wipes.
- Diapers sizes 4,5 and 6.
- Pull up training pants.
- Cleaning supplies — Lysol wipes, spray, mop solution and Windex.
- Deodorant.
- Cereal.
- Boxed food items.
This event is sponsored by K-State’s chapter of Alpha Phi Omega, a registered student organization.