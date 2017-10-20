Little Apple Post

Manhattan's Online Newspaper

K-State students to host Haul for Homeless fundraiser Sunday

by Leave a Comment

As part of a class assignment, social work students Lauryn Splichal, Samantha Trujillo, Moriah Clark, Madison McLenon, Brandi Howard and Emma Unsderfer will host a fundraiser for the Manhattan Emergency Shelter, nonprofit shelter that houses homeless individuals.

The students will collect donations from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, in front of Walmart on Bluemont Avenue.

The group will collect monetary donations and the following products:

  • Paper towels.
  • 13-gallon trash bags.
  • Baby wipes.
  • Diapers sizes 4,5 and 6.
  • Pull up training pants.
  • Cleaning supplies — Lysol wipes, spray, mop solution and Windex.
  • Deodorant.
  • Cereal.
  • Boxed food items.

This event is sponsored by K-State’s chapter of Alpha Phi Omega, a registered student organization.