Woman held on $250K bond for fatal shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A woman has been charged with fatally shooting a homeless man and wounding his brother in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that 30-year-old Stephanie Sandstrom was charged Wednesday with one count each of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action. A warrant for Sandstrom’s arrest was issued shortly after she was charged in Jackson County Circuit Court. Prosecutors requested a cash-only bond of $250,000.

The man killed early Sunday hasn’t been identified. Court records say a witness told investigators the homicide victim was homeless and he was visiting his brother, the brother’s wife, and the couple’s 1-year-old child before the shooting.