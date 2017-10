SUMNER COUNTY — Another small earthquake shook Kansas Thursday.

The quake just before 4:30a.m. measured a magnitude 2.7 and was centered eleven miles west of Belle Plaine in Sumner County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The agency reported four quakes in Kansas last week including in Saline and Jewell Counties and two in Harper County. They measured a magnitude 2.6-3.1.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Thursday morning’s quake.