Sunset Zoo Partnering With Local Elementary School to Save Endangered Species

Sunset Zoo will be partnering with Frank V. Bergman Elementary School from October 23rd to November 13th to raise awareness and funds to help save the endangered vaquita porpoise from extinction.

Known as the ‘panda of the sea’, the vaquita porpoise is the most endangered marine mammal in the world. According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the latest estimates by scientists who have been monitoring the vaquita for decades show there are fewer than 30 vaquitas left in the wild. The vaquita only lives in the upper Gulf of California.

The partnership with Bergman Elementary, home of the Dolphins, will help highlight to youth in our community the importance of working with conservation groups, such as VaquitaCPR (an organization working with international communities for the conservation, protection, and recovery of the vaquita), to help protect and save endangered species. The students will learn about the work they are currently doing in the Gulf of California on a bold and innovative plan on rescuing remaining vaquitas and rehoming them in temporary large floating sea pens, to monitor health and protect from illegal fishing.

The 3 week campaign, called Pennies for a Porpoise, will kick off with a pep rally and porpoise parade on October 23rd at Bergman Elementary. Students will be encouraged to collect pennies to donate to conservation efforts, as well as have the opportunity to donate a dollar for their very own dolphin cut-out displayed on the campus. The school is challenged with raising $500 for the vaquita conservation efforts, if they school is successful they will receive a special recess hosted by the Sunset Zoo staff.

The campaign is spearheaded by Jared Bixby, Curator of Education at Sunset Zoo, in conjunction with the Friends of Sunset Zoo and the administration team at Bergman Elementary. “We are excited to partner with these students to save this critically endangered species. We are hoping to educate and inspire these kids to work for the conservation of the natural world so that this species, and others like it, are around for many generations to come. We are thankful to the admin team at Bergman Elementary for giving us this opportunity to raise awareness and make an impact with our local community,” said Bixby of the Pennies for a Porpoise campaign.