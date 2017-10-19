Riley County Arrests October 19

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for larceny from motor vehicle and criminal damage to property near the intersection of 6th and Colorado St. in Manhattan on October 18, 2017 at approximately 9:15 AM. Officers listed Megan Murphy, 36, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect broke into her van with a paving brick, causing damage, and took her Jessica Simpson Clutch containing cash and other items. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,130.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 300 block of S 3rd St. in Manhattan on October 18, 2017 at approximately 2:55 PM. Officers listed Flint Hills Discovery Center as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect damaged a company van with a rock, breaking the front windshield. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Eric Lubrano Jr., 27, of Virginia, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on October 18, 2017 at approximately 6:45 PM. Lubrano was arrested on three Riley County District Court warrants for failure to appear. Lubrano’s total bond was set at $6,000.00 causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Sal Tucker, 52, of Ogden, Kansas, was arrested in the 3000 block of Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan on October 19, 2017 at approximately 2:46 AM. Tucker was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and operate a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Tucker’s total bond was set at $5,000.00 causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

