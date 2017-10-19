Kansas woman accused of smoking meth near 2-year-old son

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman for alleged child endangerment.

On Wednesday, police received a report that a 31-year-old Michelle Soukup was smoking methamphetamine with her two-year-old son in the next room sometime between midnight and 7:30 a.m. on October 18 at a residence 1400 block of Pawnee, according to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester.

Police booked Soukup was booked into the Saline County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment.