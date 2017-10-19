K-State Homecoming Children’s Carnival Today

Bring the kids to a fun-filled night at the Children’s Carnival presented by Union Program Council and the K-State Alumni Association.

The event, hosted in conjunction with K-State Purple Pride Worldwide Homecoming 2017, is 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, in the K-State Student Union Ballroom on the second floor of the Union. Activities, games and prizes will be available for children of all ages. Attendees are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.

The event is free and open to the public. For a complete list of all UPC activities, visit kstateupc.com or call the UPC office at 785-532-6571.