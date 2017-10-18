Tyson still considering 3 Kan. locations beyond Reno Co. for new chicken plant

RENO COUNTY — South Hutchinson is out of the running for the proposed Tyson chicken processing facility according to Reno County Commission Chair Dan Deming during an Eagle Radio interview Wednesday morning.

South Hutchinson City Manager Matt Stiles confirmed that they were turned down by the Kansas Department of Agriculture for what he called “technical issues,” but wasn’t sure of what those were. He says he was contacted by Chamber President Debra Teufel late Tuesday of the decision.

Both Deming and Stiles indicated that there are only three other locations still under consideration, but don’t know which ones.

In early September, Tyson Foods Inc. and Kansas officials unveiled plans for a $300 million chicken facility outside Tonganoxie, northeast of Lawrence.

Residents opposed the proposal and the state started a search for a new Kansas location.