Suspect wanted for Kansas robbery caught hiding under futon

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect wanted for alleged aggravated robbery.

Just after 2a.m. Tuesday, police were called to domestic disturbance in the 1300 Block of East North Street in Salina, according to Captain Paul Forrester.

A woman reported that the suspect ran out the back door of the residence. Police quickly found him hiding under a futon.

The 25-year-old suspect gave police the fake name, Alex Johnson before officers found paperwork with his real name Alex Larussa. He then confirmed that was his name.

The officer then determined that Larussa had an outstanding warrant in Barton County for aggravated robbery.

Great Bend Patrol Lt. Scott Bieberle could not provide much information on the September 9 incident in the 900 Block of Quivira in Great Bend because it is currently with the county attorney.

After authorities in Great Bend were unable to make contact with Larussa, the case was sent to the county attorney who issued the warrant.

Larussa has previous convictions for theft and burglary in Dickinson County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.