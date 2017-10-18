Riley County Arrests October 18

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for criminal use of a financial card and theft by deception in the 400 block of Riley Avenue on October 17, 2017 at approximately 9:00 AM. Officers listed Navy Federal Credit Union and Jeramiah Wisdom of Manhattan as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect used the victim’s financial card information to make purchases in another state. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,001.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

