Search for more suspects in Lawrence triple-fatal shooting continues

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the October 1 fatal shooting on Massachusetts Street in Lawrence. The two suspects in custody made court appearances on Tuesday.

On October 1, 2017, at approximately 1:39 a.m., Lawrence Police Officers were near the intersection of 11th Street and Massachusetts Street when they heard multiple gunshots.

At the scene, officers encountered a large crowd and several victims suffering from gunshot wounds. In total five victims were identified from the shooting.

Three of the victims sustained fatal injuries: Leah Elizabeth Brown, a 22-year-old female Shawnee, Kansas resident; Colwin Lynn Henderson, a 20-year-old male Topeka resident; and Tremel Dupree Dean, a 24-year-old male Topeka resident. Two victims were treated at area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries and later released.

They are identified as Royelle Hunt, a 28 year old male Topeka resident, and Tahzay Rayton, a 19 year old male Topeka resident. We believe one or more individuals were specifically targeted in this incident while other individuals were bystanders in the area.

The initial response was followed by two weeks of intensive investigation. Detectives and Officers have worked over 200 leads to date, and this investigation is still ongoing.

On Monday, with the assistance of the Topeka Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Shawnee County Sherriff’s Office, multiple search and arrest warrants were served in Topeka, Kansas. At the end of the day two subjects, Ahmad Rayton and Dominique McMillon, were taken into custody and booked into the Douglas County Jail on multiple charges. We are still investigating this case with the same intensity that has brought us to this point today, and will do so until all of those responsible are brought to justice.

There are still subjects we are seeking to interview. We do anticipate further arrests on this case, but for investigative reasons we are unable to provide a number of anticipated arrests or a timeline for when they might occur. Again, this continues to be an ongoing, active investigation. If you have any information that could help with this investigation please contact the Lawrence Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-TIPS.

Justice for these victims and the safety of our community are our primary concerns. To that end, we will not be discussing any details that could jeopardize this ongoing investigation and future prosecution.

———–

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the October 1 fatal shooting on Massachusetts Street in Lawrence and have two suspects in custody.

In a media release the police reported the suspects are identified as Ahmad Malik Rayton, 22, and Dominique Jaques Mcmillan, 19, both of Topeka.

Rayton is charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder and Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. McMillon is charged with Aggravated Assault and Battery, according to Officer Drew Fennelly.

Rayton has previous convictions for child endangerment and aggravated assault, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Three people died in the October 1, shooting including Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22, Shawnee, Colwin Lynn Henderson, 20, and Tremel Dupree Dean 24, both of Topeka. Two victims were treated at area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

A joint press conference with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office will provide additional information in the case on Tuesday afternoon.