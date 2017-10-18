Manhattan man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

RILEY COUNTY — A Manhattan man was injured in an accident just after 1p.m. Wednesday in Riley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Kaitlin Elizabeth Vaughn, 25, Wellington, was on Walters Drive and stopped at the stop sign at U.S. 24. The driver failed to yield and proceeded to cross the westbound lane of U24.

A 1989 Acura driven by Richard A. Smith, 47, Manhattan, was traveling in the westbound lane and struck the Jeep.

Smith was transported to Via Christi. Vaughn was not injured. Smith was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.