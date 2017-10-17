Riley County Historical Society to host annual dinner meeting

On Wednesday, October 18 the Riley County Historical Society will hold its annual dinner meeting and program at the Family and Child Resource Center (lower level), 2101 Claflin Road, Manhattan.



The program will begin around 7:15 p.m. Dr. Steve Christy, member of the Board of Directors of the Kansas Barn Alliance will speak on “Beauty and Heritage, Why We Save Our Historic Barns”. The program is free and does not require a reservation.

The program will highlight Riley County barns, but will discuss the historic, artistic and cultural features of barns across Kansas.