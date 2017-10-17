Riley County Arrests October 17

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 500 block of Bronco Way in Ogden, Kansas on October 16, 2017 at 5:20 PM. Officers listed K-State Bank and Eric Fry, 23, of Ogden, Kansas as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect scammed the victim by making a fraudulent deposit then requesting giftcards in return. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,792.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for identity theft in the 1500 block of Nichols St. in Manhattan on October 16, 2017 at approximately 11:30 PM. Officers listed Erin Peterman, 35, of Manhattan, as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect used her financial card information to make purchases. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,960.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for attempted rape in Manhattan on October 16, 2017. Officers listed a 18 year old female as the victim when she reported a male known to her attempted to rape her. Due to the nature of the crimes reported, no additional details will be released.

Officers filed a report for identity theft in the 400 block of Riley Avenue in Ogden, Kansas on October 16, 2017 at approximately 4:20 PM. Officers listed Jeramiah Wisdom, 30, of Manhattan, as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect used the victim’s financial card information to make purchases in another state. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,001.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.