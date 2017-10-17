Kansas woman held on $250K bond for alleged drug distribution

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas woman well known by law enforcement was arrested and jailed with a $250,000 bond for distribution of methamphetamine.

Law enforcement had been doing surveillance on Amanda Swinney and followed her to Wichita where she allegedly bought methamphetamine from a dealer to distribute in Reno County.

They say she rented a car for the trip. When she came back, she was arrested for another matter. A search uncovered 113.5 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, marijuana and personal use drug paraphernalia.

Potential charges include possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana.

While discussing her bond in court, Deputy District Attorney Tom Stanton noted that she has a distribution case pending in Harvey County as well.

Swinney had a number of prior convictions including theft, violation of the Kansas Offender registration and numerous drug-related convictions.

She’ll be back in court next week to see if the state has filed formal charges.