Flint Hills Discovery Center Hosts WWII USO Style Canteen and Cocktails: A Night in the 1940s

The new exhibit, Duty First: 100 Years of the Big Red One opened at the Flint Hills Discovery Center on August 26 surrounded by much celebration of partnership and recognition of those who have served in the 1st Infantry Division. As part of the exhibit, which runs until January 14, 2018, the FHDC has created a stellar line-up of programming to accompany.

Their much talked about event, scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 7:30PM-10:30PM is Canteen and Cocktails: A Night in the 1940s, a creative merge between dinner theater and a remake of a WWII USO Canteen show. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their best 1940s attire, however, not required. There will be a live jazz show by the Wakim Jazz Quartet, a dance demo and instruction by the Ballroom Dance School of Manhattan, signature desserts by Bourbon and Baker, period cocktails, so prepare for a rip roarin’ good time.

Tickets are $40 for FHDC Members and $45 for Non-Members. Ticket price includes dessert bar, two drink tickets, and a night of entertainment – 1940s style. Must be over 21 to attend. ID will be required.

Tickets are on sale now online at http://www.flinthillsdiscovery.org/398/Canteen-Cocktails-A-Night-in-the-1940s or by calling the Discovery Center at 785-587-2726.

Programming for Duty First continues throughout the run of the exhibit. For more information about upcoming programs, please visit http://www.flinthillsdiscovery.org/395/Duty-First-100-Years-of-the-Big-Red-One .