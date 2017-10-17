3 missing Kansas foster children found safe; man detained

TONGANOXIE, Kan. — Authorities have arrested a man and found three sisters whose disappearance in August from their Kansas foster home touched off a larger debate about runaway foster children.

Tonganoxie police chief Jeffery Brandau says police in Kansas City, Missouri, arrested 48-year-old Rigoberto Reyes Rangel early Tuesday, hours after identifying him as a “person of interest” and saying the 12-, 14- and 15-year-old girls would be “in danger” if they were with him. Brandau says Rangel is being detained on a 24-hour investigative hold.

Rangel has previous convictions for drugs, DUI and various other driving violations, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The case led to broader concerns among lawmakers who learned last week during a Statehouse meeting that more than 70 foster children are missing in Kansas. The number of missing represents about 1 percent of the state’s foster care population, which is in line with the national average.

-The Associated Press contributed to this report.