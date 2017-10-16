Riley County Arrests October 16

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Officers filed a report for criminal use of a financial card in the 400 block of Sixteenth St. in Ogden, Kansas, on October 1 3, 2017 at approximately 9:30 AM. Officers listed Lewis Shepard, 79, of Ogden as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect used his financial card information to make purchases without his permission. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,806.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for identity theft in the 400 block of Riley Avenue in Ogden, Kansas, on October 13, 2017 at approximately 2:35 PM. Officers listed Migale Swope, 26, of Topeka, Kansas, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect used his financial card information to make purchases in another state. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,060.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Arayah Guana, 19, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on October 13, 2017 at approximately 10:15 PM. Guana was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for aggravated battery. Guana’s bond was set at $5,000.00. Guana was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 400 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan on October 14, 2017 at approximately 10:51 AM. Officers listed Fred Holt, 75, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect broke his vehicle window by throwing a rock into it. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for burglary and theft of property or services in the 900 block of North 3rd Street in Manhattan on October 14, 2017 at approximately 7:25 PM. Officers listed Oladipo Fajimolu, 31, of Manhattan as the victim when he reported a known male suspect took his vehicle without permission. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $6,010.00.

Officers filed a report for attempted murder in the 500 block of North Manhattan Avenue in Manhattan on October 15, 2017 at approximately 1:40 AM. When officers arrived on scene, they found on person suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Witnesses describe the suspect as a black male wearing dark clothing. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 1300 block of Marlatt Avenue in Manhattan on October 15, 2017 at approximately 9:45 AM. Officers listed Ruth Patrick, 56, of Manhattan as the victim when she reported her laptop and wallet were taken from her vehicle. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,005.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for identity theft in the 400 block of Riley Avenue in Ogden, Kansas on October 15, 2017 at approximately 11:15 AM. Officers listed Nicholas McCrady, 25, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect used his financial card information to make purchases. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $950.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 3700 block of Saddle Horn Trail on October 15, 2017 at approximately 2:30 PM. Officers listed Katarina Sikes, 25, of Ogden, Kansas and Travis Sikes, 26, of Ogden, Kansas as the victims when it was reported a known suspect damaged their 2006 Honda Civic. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 600 block of Poyntz Ave. on October 15, 2017 at approximately 2:40 PM. Officers listed St. Paul’s Episcopal Church as the victim when it was reported when an unknown suspect damaged a window at the church by throwing a rock through it. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for arson in the 300 block of Griffith Drive on October 15, 2017 at approximately 3:30 PM. Officers listed Kim Baldwin, 60, of Manhattan and a juvenile as the victims when it was reported a known male suspect burned a hat belonging to the victims. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $20.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 4400 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on October 15, 2017 at approximately 8:45 PM. Officers listed Karly Werry, 24, of Manhattan and three juveniles as the victims when it was reported a known male threatened the victims with a knife.

