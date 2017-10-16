Multi-state crime suspect sentenced for shooting in Kansas

PRATT, Kan. (AP) — A man suspected of killing or wounding people in Mississippi, New Mexico and Kansas has been sentenced in Kansas.

Alex Deaton was sentenced Monday to nearly 13 years in prison and $4,000 in restitution for shooting a Pratt convenience store clerk in March.

Deaton pleaded guilty in July to attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

He’s charged in Brandon, Mississippi, with first-degree murder, auto theft, and drive-by shooting. He’s accused of strangling his girlfriend, stealing her car, and shooting a jogger in February.

He’s also suspected of killing a woman near Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Police say Deaton then carjacked a New Mexico couple before fleeing to Kansas and shooting the clerk.

Pratt County District Attorney Tracey Beverlin says she doesn’t know when Deaton will go to Mississippi.