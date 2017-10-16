Kansas burglary suspect found hiding in warehouse attic

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a business burglary and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 10p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to report of a burglary in progress at a warehouse in the 500 Block of East 33rd Street North in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

The business owner had received an alarm notification of someone inside the warehouse. The owner arrived on the scene and found a broken window at the warehouse. When officers arrived, they surrounded the business just as a suspect wearing a mask exited the building. When the suspect observed the officers, he retreated back inside the building.

Police searched the building and found the 35-year-old suspect lying in insulation in the attic and arrested him without incident, according to Davidson. Police booked him into the Sedgwick County jail on requested charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated weapons violation and destruction of property.

Police did not release the name of the suspect.