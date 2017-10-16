K-State Announces Campaign for New Baseball and Soccer Facilities

K-State Athletics unveiled its next major facility project during the TCU football game Saturday as plans were revealed for a campaign to fund the renovation of Tointon Family Stadium and construction of a new stadium for women’s soccer.

The estimated $15 million project, as announced by Director of Athletics Gene Taylor, would provide major renovations to baseball’s nearly 17-year-old Tointon Family Stadium, including a new clubhouse and office complex, and construct a 1,400-seat soccer stadium complete with space for coaching offices and team support services. A fundraising goal of $10 million has been established to begin construction with about $7.5 million already pledged to the project, Taylor said.

“Thanks to the generosity of our tremendous fans, we are excited to announce the plans and campaign for our new baseball and soccer facilities,” said Athletics Director Gene Taylor. “Our facilities at K-State have undergone a massive transformation over the last decade, and as we have reviewed our master facilities plan moving forward, it was clear these facilities that were next in line for significant upgrades.

“Our goal is to provide our coaches and student-athletes with the resources and facilities they need to win championships, in addition to improving upon the experience our fans have at games, and this project certainly will accomplish that,” Taylor continued. “We still have work to do to reach our fundraising goal of $10 million, and we will need the help of Wildcat fans as we strive to maintain our position in college athletics.”

The Tointon Family Stadium portion of the project will consist of exterior upgrades to the facility, including a new facade and roof, as well as construction of an expansive new clubhouse along the third-base grandstand. The clubhouse will house on the ground level a spacious lounge, locker room and team meeting room for the student-athletes, a sports medicine and rehabilitation area, and renovated space for equipment and laundry. On the level above, new coaches offices and meeting space will overlook the field.

The soccer stadium, which will be built on the site of the existing temporary facility, will provide not only a larger and more comfortable seating area for fans along with concessions and restrooms, but also locker room, lounge, sports medicine and strength and conditioning spaces for the Wildcat team in addition to office space for coaches, equipment storage and laundry areas.

“This is truly an exciting day for K-State baseball,” said head baseball coach Brad Hill. “Our alumni, fanbase, current players and coaches will continue to enjoy first-class facilities generated from the support of our athletic administration and generous donors who are so loyal to the success of the Wildcat Family. Tointon Family Stadium is one of the most fan-friendly stadiums in the Big 12 Conference and creates a tremendous atmosphere and homefield advantage for our team. We look forward to providing more exciting memories for our alumni and fans inside the new stadium complex.”



Continuing K-State Athletics’ commitment to fiscal responsibility, the department will once again depend on individual donors throughout Wildcat Nation to build on the $7.5 million already pledged to reach $10 million and enable construction to potentially begin after the conclusion of the 2018-19 soccer and baseball seasons with desired completion in time for the 2019-20 seasons.

The project, led by BG Consultants, will be funded without incurring any long-term debt and without any state tax or university funds. Any outstanding construction costs above the fundraising goal will be funded through department revenues and resources.

“A facility of this magnitude is a game-changer for our program,” added head women’s soccer coach Mike Dibbini. “Our student-athletes will have the ultimate student-athlete experience and our fans will have a much better gameday experience. From day one, we have had one of the top fan bases in the nation for our home matches and now with the new facility, it will enhance that experience even more and have a direct effect on recruiting and catching up to the rest of our competition. Almost every recruit wants to know how much support does the school have for their particular sport, and this is massive statement from our administration, supporters and community. We are extremely grateful and appreciative.”

For more information on the project, including the latest photo renderings and a list of FAQs, visit the department’s website at www.k-statesports.com/ buildkstate.