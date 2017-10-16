Juliette Avenue Brick Rehabilitation, Phase I- Bluemont to Laramie

Traffic Control will be installed on Monday, October 16th. The official detour route will utilize 11th Street. Access to Juliette from Bluemont will be limited to local traffic only. The intersections of Juliette/Moro and Juliette/Laramie will be closed for approximately 2 months for demolition and reconstruction during this first phase of this project. Access to the mid-block regions between Laramie-Moro and Moro-Bluemont will be available through the alleys and will be limited to local traffic only.

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are advised to seek alternative routes. Please use caution when driving in or near this area and obey all posted traffic control. For more information visit: https://cityofmhk.com/…/Juliette-Avenue-Brick-Rehabilitation