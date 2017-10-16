Hoop Holler “n” Shoot coming up soon

The Little Apple Optimist Club’s annual Hoop Holler “n” Shoot, a free throw contest for fifth and sixth grade boys and

girls, will be held in upcoming weeks at elementary schools in the Manhattan area.

Boys and girls division champions will be crowned at each school with winners shooting in semifinals competition to be held in Bramlage Coliseum. The boys’ semifinals will be held at halftime of the Men’s K-State vs. UMKC game on

Tuesday, November 14 th . The girls’ semifinals will be held during halftime of the women’s K-State vs. Omaha game on Monday, November 13 th .

The top four boys’ and girls’ semifinalists will shoot in the finals to be held at halftime of the men’s K-State vs. SC

Upstate game on Tuesday, December 5 th .

Preliminary rounds to determine school champions at the elementary schools will be held as follows:

Amanda Arnold Mon. Oct. 23, 12:45 PM

Bergman Tue. Oct. 24, 8:45 AM

Flint Hills Christian Tue. Oct. 24, 12:30 PM

Woodrow Wilson Tue. Oct. 24, 1:45 PM

Bergman Wed. Oct. 25, 8:45 AM

Manhattan Catholic Wed. Oct. 25, 3:00 PM

Ogden Tue. Oct. 31, 8:45 AM

Lee Tue. Oct. 31, 12:30 PM

Lee Wed. Nov. 1, 10:15 AM

Marlatt Wed. Nov. 1, 2:00 PM

Marlatt Thurs. Nov. 2, 2:00 PM

Woodrow Wilson Thurs. Nov. 2, 8:50 AM

Bluemont Fri. Nov. 3, 1:45 PM

Northview Tue. Nov. 7, 12:15 PM

Theodore Roosevelt Tue. Nov. 7, 8:45 AM

Last year’s champions were Jailen Plummer representing Northview and Amelia Knopp from Amanda Arnold.

Over 870 students participated in last year’s competition.

Elementary school shoot-offs will be conducted by USD 383 officials. Times and gyms will be posted at each

school. See attached flyer.

Sponsoring organizations include Little Apple Optimist Club, Kansas State Bank, McDonalds, K-State Bands,

Manhattan-Ogden Public Schools USD 383, Q-Country 103.5, Power Hits 97.5 and Q-Rock 92.7.