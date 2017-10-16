Fort Riley to host Retiree Appreciation Day Friday

Fort Riley hosts the annual Military Retiree Appreciation Day Friday, Oct.

20 at Riley’s Conference Center. The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30

p.m.; registration starts at 7:30 a.m. The event is open to retirees of all

military services and their spouses, widows and widowers.

Highlights include presentations on TRICARE, Irwin Army Community Hospital

services, the Fort Riley commissary, Exchange services and the 100th

anniversary of the 1st Infantry Division. Additionally, attendees can get

their Influenza shot and update other inoculations. Irwin Army Community

Hospital will have a health benefits counselor and registered dietitian on

hand to answer questions. There will also be presentations on long-term

care for military retirees and their family members and a federal

legislative update on issues important to military retirees.

Visitors to Fort Riley who don’t have a Department of Defense ID card must

stop by the Henry Gate visitor’s center to get a one-day pass. Learn more

by clicking on the yellow “Accessing Fort Riley” button on the right-hand

side of the page at www.riley.army.mil or by calling 785-239-3138.