Fort Riley to host Retiree Appreciation Day Friday

Fort Riley hosts the annual Military Retiree Appreciation Day Friday, Oct.
20 at Riley’s Conference Center. The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30
p.m.; registration starts at 7:30 a.m. The event is open to retirees of all
military services and their spouses, widows and widowers.
Highlights include presentations on TRICARE, Irwin Army Community Hospital
services, the Fort Riley commissary, Exchange services and the 100th
anniversary of the 1st Infantry Division. Additionally, attendees can get
their Influenza shot and update other inoculations. Irwin Army Community
Hospital will have a health benefits counselor and registered dietitian on
hand to answer questions. There will also be presentations on long-term
care for military retirees and their family members and a federal
legislative update on issues important to military retirees.
Visitors to Fort Riley who don’t have a Department of Defense ID card must
stop by the Henry Gate visitor’s center to get a one-day pass. Learn more
by clicking on the yellow “Accessing Fort Riley” button on the right-hand
side of the page at www.riley.army.mil or by calling 785-239-3138.