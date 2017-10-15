Lightning blamed for Saturday fire at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY–Fire crews responded to a fire located at 110 NE Coachlight Drive, Topeka just after 3 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a media release, fire crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the mobile home. Firefighters began an offensive fire attack, keeping it confined to the structure of fire origin. Firefighters performed a search of the structure and confirmed there were no occupants.

A Topeka Fire Department Investigation’s Unit responded to this incident to determine the fire cause to be natural, associated with a lightning strike.

Estimated dollar loss – $15,000.00 structural loss and $2,000.00 contents loss.