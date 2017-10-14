KHP: 2 hospitalized after driver flees rear-end camper crash

EDWARDS COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just before 11a.m. Saturday in Edwards County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Buick Century driven by David Castro Vasquez, 27, Dodge City was eastbound on U.S. 56 inside the city limits of Kinsley.

The Buick struck the rear of a camper pulled by a 2010 Dodge pickup and driven by Timothy Faggionato, 57, Willow Alaska.

The Buick fled the scene and Faggionato followed the Buick after calling law enforcement officers.

Authorities located the Buick a residence in Kinsley.

Vasquez and a passenger Sandy Vanessa Gonzalez, 27, Dodge City, were transported to Edwards County Hospital. They were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to the KHP.

Faggionato was not injured.

The KHP did not release possible charges against the driver for leaving the scene of the accident.