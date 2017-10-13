Union Renovation Dedication Today

As a fun-filled week of Renovation Celebration activities draws to a close, the K-State community is invited to join in for the official dedication of the renovated Union at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 in the Union Courtyard. The dedication will feature a balloon drop with 2,017 prize-filled balloons, including certificates for $250 of textbooks, an iPad, Beats headphones and much more. Guided building tours will follow the dedication from 2-4 p.m., and will include the first public look at Union Station by JPs, which will be opening soon.

Share pictures and videos of the event using #YourUnionCelebration on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and the special Renovation Celebration filter on Snapchat (only available Friday, Oct. 13).

For more information on the Union Renovation Celebration, click here.