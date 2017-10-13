Riley County Arrests October 13

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Dalton Trundle, 18, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 500 block of Augusta Way in Manhattan on October 12, 2017 approximately 1:15 AM. Trundle was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and distribute certain depressants. Trundle’s total bond was set at $20,000.00. Trundle was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for identity theft and criminal use of a financial card in the 400 block of Riley Ave. on October 12, 2017 at approximately 12:00 PM. Officers listed Robert Carryer, 48, of Ogden, Kansas, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect used his financial card information to withdrawl money from his account. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $645.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed two reports for forgery, making false information and theft by deception in the 1100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan on October 12, 2017 at approximately 12:30 PM. Officers listed Kansas State Bank, Dara’s Fast Lane, and G.W. Cattle Company as the victims when it was reported two known male suspects forged and cashed business checks. The total loss associated with both cases is approximately $10,223.00.

Officers filed a report for forgery, making false information and theft by deception in the 1000 block of Westloop Place in Manhattan on October 12, 2017 at approximately 12:30 PM. Officers listed Kansas State Bank, Dara’s Fast Lane, and G.W. Cattle Company as the victims when it was reported two known male suspects forged and cashed business checks. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,068.00.

Officers filed a report for making false information and criminal use of a financial card in the 15000 block of US Highway in Berclair, Texas on October 12, 2017 at approximately 3:30 PM. Officers listed KS State Bank as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect used a client’s financial card information to obtain money. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $645.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for making false information and criminal use of a financial card in the 8500 block of W Markham St. in Manhattan on October 12, 2017 at approximately 4:00 PM. Officers listed Armed Forces Bank as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect used a client’s financial card information to obtain money. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $948.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for identity theft and criminal use of a financial card in the 400 block of Riley Ave. in Ogden, Kansas on October 12, 2017 at approximately 4:00 PM. Officers listed Daisy Simmons, 57, of Manhattan as the victim when they reported an unknown suspect used their financial card information to withdrawl money from the victim’s account. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $948.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for identity theft in the 400 block of Riley Ave. in Ogden, Kansas on October 12, 2017 at approximately 6:30 PM. Officers listed Sean Borgen, 36, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect used his financial card information to make purchases in another state. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for identity theft in the 400 block of Riley Ave. in Ogden, Kansas on October 12, 2017 at approximately 6:40 PM. Officers listed Chad Evans, 41, of Ogden, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect used his financial card information to make purchases in another state. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,700.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for identity theft in the 400 block of Riley Ave. in Ogden, Kansas on October 12, 2017 at approximately 7:40 PM. Officers listed Breanna Bowie, 21, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect used her financial card information to make purchases in another state. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,406.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Yale Baker, 44, of Wichita, Kansas was arrested in while at the Riley County Police Department on October 12, 2017 at approximately 9:10 PM. Baker was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Baker’s bond was set at $6,000.00. Baker was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary and criminal damage to property in the 900 block of Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan on October 12, 2017 at approximately 9:40 PM. Officers listed a 16 year old female and a 15 year old female as the victims when they reported an unknown suspect took 2 iPhones and damaged an Apple Watch. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $620.00. One iPhone was recovered and returned to the victim.

Officers filed a report for theft of property or services in the 600 block of N 12th St. in Manhattan on October 13, 2017 at approximately 2:35 AM. Officers listed Matthew Snyder, 21, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect took his gold and white motorcycle helmet. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $680.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

