Police find more skimmers on gas pumps in Junction City

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating after more skimmers are found on gas pumps in Kansas.

On Wednesday, police found two skimming devices on a gas pump in the 400 block of Riley Avenue in Ogden, according to a social media report.

Officers received a report of fraudulent activity on a citizen’s financial card. An officer who responded was able to locate two skimming devices on the pumps.

On Thursday, police reported finding skimmers on gas pumps in Junction City.

In March police in Manhattan responded to separate calls from local gas stations reporting they had found “skimmers” or devices that can be used to obtain credit or debit card information from customers paying at the pump.

According to police there is a chance there may be other skimmers that haven’t been seen. Officials are encouraging residents and those who drive through Riley County to be vigilant and monitor your bank statements closely.

In July police reported skimmers on Bank ATMs in Garden City and Salina.

There are different types of skimmers: Some are external on gas pumps or ATMs, but can blend in, while others are internal and steal your information electronically

They encouraged motorist be aware when you fill up, and notice if something is different at the pump

Look to make sure security seals are not broken, watch your bank statements regularly and Report criminal activity when it happens