Wabaunsee Co. man in fatal head-on semi crash

ALLEN COUNTY — A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 9a.m. Thursday in Allen County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chevy Uplander driven by Lisa Marie Strickland, 28, Coffeyville, was northbound on U.S. 169 four miles south of Iola.

The vehicle crossed the center line and stuck a head-on.

Strickland was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver Andrew Jeremiah Robinson, 38, St. Mary’s, was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.