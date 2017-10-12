Riley County Police find more skimmers in Ogden

Riley County Police announced Thursday afternoon that two more skimmers were found on Wednesday in the 400 block of Riley Avenue in Ogden.
Officers received a report of fraudulent activity on a citizen’s financial card. An officer who responded was able to locate two skimming devices on the pumps.
According to police there is a chance there may be other skimmers that haven’t been seen yet. Officials are encouraging residents and people who pass through Riley County to be vigilant and monitor your bank statements closely.
RCPD notes there are different types of skimmers: Some are external on gas pumps or ATMs, but can blend in, while others are internal and steal your information electronically
Police recommend these tips when filling up:
•Be aware when you fill up, and notice if something is different at the pump
•Look to make sure security seals are not broken
•Watch your bank statements regularly
•Report criminal activity when it happens