Riley County Arrests October 12

Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and kidnapping in Odgen, Kansas on October 11, 2017. Officers listed a 24 year old female as the victim when she reported a male suspect known to her battered her and would not let her leave. Due to the nature of the crimes reported, no additional information will be released.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 1800 block of Claflin Rd. on October 11, 2017 at approximately 11:00 AM. Officers listed Studer Truck Line and United Bank and Trust as the victims when it was reported two unknown male suspects used forged business checks to obtain money. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $4,332.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated robbery and distribute depressants in the 500 block of Augusta Way on October 12, 2017 at approximately 5:00 AM. Officers listed Kirby Williamson, 22, of Manhattan and the State of Kansas as the victim when it was reported a known male suspect took items from the victim without permission.

