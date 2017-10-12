RCPD update on skimmers found in Riley County

Following reports on Wednesday of two skimming devices being found on gas pumps in Riley County, police issued this statement regarding the location of the skimmers.

We wanted to thank you all for the thoughtful input yesterday on the skimmers in regards to releasing the address where they were found. We value the opinion of the community and have decided to release that the two skimmers were found in the 400 block of Riley Ave. in Ogden.

***PLEASE*** even if you did not shop at this store–we need you to monitor your financial records in the off chance there are more in our community. Just because the skimmers were found at this location, doesn’t mean they aren’t at others. We want to help keep you, your money and your information safe.