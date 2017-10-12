Police: Masked gunman robs Kan. convenience store, 2 customers

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to find a suspect.

Just before 3a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a reported armed robbery that just occurred at a convenience store 1802 West 23rd Street in Lawrence.

A store employee reported a male suspect, armed with a firearm, wearing a mask and dark clothing, entered the business and demanded money.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and exited the business. As the suspect exited the business, two female victims entered the business.

The suspect reentered the business and robbed the two female victims each of an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect then fled the area southbound on foot.

This investigation is ongoing. Lawrence Police request anyone who may have information related to this incident to please contact the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-709 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785) 843-TIPS. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymous.