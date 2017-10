KSU alum, former coach free on $100K bond in bribery scandal

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has refused to impose bail for an Adidas representative embroiled in a bribery scandal that’s thrown college basketball into turmoil.

At a hearing Thursday in federal court in Manhattan, prosecutors urged Judge Katherine Parker to require that James Gatto post $100,000 bond to keep his freedom. The judge instead continued the no-bail conditions set at an earlier court appearance in Oregon.

Lamont Evans, an assistant coach at Oklahoma State who was fired after being charged in the case, appeared on Thursday in the same courtroom. He was freed on $100,000 bond.

Both men and eight other defendants were charged last month in an alleged scheme to bribe assistant coaches in exchange for steering top-flight NBA prospects to a particular agent or financial adviser.

According to documents in the case, Evans expected $2,000 a month for his services. Evans said it was necessary to use his influence over the youngsters early in their college careers because many of them are “one and done,” meaning they play one year of college ball before joining the NBA, according to court papers.

Evans graduated with a degree in social science from K-State in 2009. He worked with the Wildcat basketball program as a Student Assistant from 2008-09, a Graduate Manager from 2009-2011, and an Assistant Coach 2011-12, according to his OSU bio.