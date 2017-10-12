Draft module of City’s Unified Development Ordinance available for review

The City of Manhattan has contracted with Kendig Keast Collaborative to write a unified development ordinance (UDO). A UDO is a regulatory tool that integrates existing zoning regulations, subdivision regulations and other applicable regulations and design guidelines for land use and development in Manhattan.

The goal of the project is to implement recommendations identified in the Manhattan Urban Area Comprehensive Plan, identify opportunities to streamline the development review and approval process, create development regulations that use best practices for the economic, social and political climate today and in the future, and more. Stakeholders will be involved through an open, fair and equitable process that focuses on community engagement and creates support for the final product. Graphics and Internet/mobile-based platforms and implementation approaches will make the UDO more user-friendly, searchable and easier to understand for citizens, businesses and property owners, consultants, and developers.

White & Smith LLC, Gateway Planning Group and Confluence will assist Kendig Keast Collaborative on the project, which is expected to be in development through 2018.

The first module of the UDO has been drafted and is available for review. The first of three modules establishes the authority of the UDO, creates the new framework for the City’s Zoning Districts and sets out specific regulations for these new districts. The new zoning districts framework will reduce the number of residential, commercial and industrial to make the UDO easier to understand and use. Regulations that would allow for mixed-use developments (residential and commercial), accessory dwelling units in single-family residential districts and “tiny homes” have been proposed as new development types for Manhattan.

The draft module can be viewed on the EncodePlus website, the future home of Manhattan’s Unified Development Ordinance or as a PDF. The EncodePlus website offers pop-up definitions, hyperlinks for cross-referenced regulations and graphics.

If you have questions or comments about the UDO or module #1, please contact Chad Bunger at bunger@cityofmhk.com.