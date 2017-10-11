Riley County Arrests October 11

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Officers filed a report for forgery, making false information and theft in the 1800 block of Claflin Rd. on October 10, 2017 at approximately 10:45 AM. Officers listed Studer Truck Line as the victim when it was reported two known male suspects altered business checks then cashed them. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $8,618.00.

Officers filed a report for attempted aggravated burglary in the 800 block of Osage St. on October 10, 2017 at approximately 1:15 PM. Officers listed Madison Hammett, 21, Maria Trausch, 21, Johnathan Dallman, 21, Jacob Dougherty, 21, and Alexandra Bolewski, 21, all of Manhattan as the victims when it was reported two unknown suspects attempted to burglarize the residence. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 3200 block of Valleywood Dr. on October 10, 2017 at approximately 4:40 PM. Officers listed Michael Bowers, 20, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect took his watches. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $600.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 1400 block of Fort Riley Blvd. on October 10, 2017 at approximately 4:00 PM. Officers listed Rent-4-Less as the victim when it was reported a known male suspect rented a vehicle from the victim but didn’t make a payment or return it. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,000.00.

Officers filed a report for forgery, making false information, identity theft and theft in the 100 block of E Bluemont Ave. on October 10, 2017 at approximately 10:30 PM. Officers listed the state of Kansas, AT&T and Sprinkler Metro Denver as the victims when it was reported a known female suspect attempted to open business accounts at AT&T. The total loss on this case is unknown at this time, but it is in excess of $500.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.