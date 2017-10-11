High school juniors from Manhattan, Kansas, and the surrounding area will have a chance to learn firsthand about college life at the K-State Alumni Association’s Just For Juniors event Oct. 30 in Manhattan at the K-State Alumni Center, 100 Alumni Center, 1720 Anderson Ave.

Registration and the career mingling session will begin at 6:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 7 p.m. At the event, high school juniors can learn about K-State’s more than 250 degree programs, visit with members of the Alumni Association’s Student Alumni Board, learn how to build college schedules and have an opportunity to ask questions about going to college. Juniors in attendance will be eligible to win one of three $100 K-State scholarships.

“Just For Juniors gives high schoolers an opportunity to learn more about life at K-State and have some fun too,” said Marcus Kidd, assistant director of student programs for the Alumni Association. “K-State students will meet with them to help answer questions about college as they start thinking about their futures.”

Parents in attendance can meet with representatives from the university’s admissions and financial assistance offices to learn about costs, scholarships, the application process and other college topics.

Walk-ins are welcome, and there is no cost to attend, but advance registration is encouraged. Registration forms are available online at www.K-State.com/JustForJuniors. For more information, call the Alumni Association at 800-600-ALUM (2586) or visit www.K-State.com/JustForJuniors.