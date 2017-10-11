Manhattan woman hospitalized after rear-end crash

RILEY COUNTY — A Manhattan woman was injured in an accident just after 2p.m. Wednesday in Riley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1990 Pontiac passenger vehicle driven by Alexis A. Hamilton, 35, was eastbound on U.S. 24 just east of Walters Drive.

The vehicle rear-ended a 2017 Mitsubishi SUV driven by Jory J. Bailey, 39, Anchorage, Alaska.

The driver pulled over into the left turn lane and the Pontiac rear-ended the SUV a second time.

Hamilton was transported to Via Christi. Bailey was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.