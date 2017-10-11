KTA employee remains hospitalized after injured in lightning strike

BUTLER COUNTY —One Kansas Turnpike Authority employee remains hospitalized after lightning strike Monday in Butler County.

Just after 4:30 Monday, KTA crews were working approximately 12 miles north of Cassoday, according to Rachel Bell, the KTA Director of Business Services.

A thunderstorm rolled in more rapidly than expected. The crews had a difficult time loading a piece of equipment they were using. Two employees were outside a vehicle and one inside when lighting hit, according to Bell.

Emergency medical crews transported all three to an area hospital.

The KTA did not release names of the employees.