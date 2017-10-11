$500 Check Presented to Wounded Warriors United

A $500 check from American Legion Post 17 was presented to Wounded Warriors United Tuesday night in Manhattan.

Wounded Warriors United is a Manhattan based non-profit organization exclusively founded for combat wounded and combat veterans.

“It’s a big deal,” said WWU Founder Tom Tavtigian. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a dollar or if it’s $500, it’s a big deal because that’s $500 more we have to help somebody out with.”

Wounded Warriors United provides all-inclusive events at no cost to our wounded warriors including; hunting, fishing, camping, and numerous sporting and social events. These events are therapeutic and assist in the healing of our heroes hearts and minds.

“We’ve done a remodel for a veteran who lives right outside Manhattan,” said Tavtigian. “We did a major renovation on a home in Enterprise. Just yesterday there was a veteran that had his power shut off last week. He reached out to us and I had his power turned on for him. On top of that, we’ve probably taken out in Kansas alone over 1,000 veterans within a 20 mile radius of Manhattan.”

Wounded Warriors United wants to increase public awareness on the effects the outdoors has on our wounded warriors mental and physical disabilities. The organization relies exclusively on private and corporate donations and strives to increase public awareness on the effects the outdoors has on wounded warriors both mentally and physically.

“Money is always good, but it’s not always about the money, it’s about networking,” Tavtigian said. “I would rather have 10 people donate 10 hours than one person write me a check for $100. That means a lot more because that’s 10 people times 10 hours. That’s more stuff we can do and it doesnt cost anybody anything.”

Over 95% of donations directly benefit wounded warriors.