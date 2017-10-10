How cool would it be to win a ride to school on a fire truck? Your junior firefighter could win a ride to school by you filling out our short fire safety survey and submitting into our drawing. Four lucky names will be drawn to win this opportunity of a lifetime experience. Two winners will be chosen from the surveys dropped off at our Open House which is being held this Sunday, October 15th, at the fire station located at 2000 Denison Avenue, between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Two more winners will be drawn next week from all entries submitted.

Entry forms can be found on our website at https://cityofmhk.com/2878/ Fire-Truck-Ride-Contest.

Rules

Pick up of child must be within the Manhattan City limits.

A parent or guardian must sign the fire safety checklist.

Child must be in kindergarten through 6th grade.

Two winners will be selected from Open House entries and two winners from all entries received.

Entries must be received by 4:00 p.m. October 18, 2017 .

. Winners will be notified on Friday, October 20, 2017 .

. Completed forms may be submitted at the Open House, dropped off at any Manhattan Fire station, or emailed to gibbsl@cityofmhk.com, or mailed to Manhattan Fire Department, Safety Checklist Contest, 2000 Denison Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.

Please contact Fire Marshal Rick Stillwagon, Manhattan Fire Department, at 785-587-4504 or stillwagon@cityofmhk.com with any questions.