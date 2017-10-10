Upcoming Riley County Flu Shot Clinics

Did you know that getting an annual flu vaccine is the first and best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community from the flu? It is recommended that everyone six months and older with rare exception get an annual flu vaccine.

The Riley County Health Department will be hosting several community flu clinics to get everyone vaccinated. The goal is to get everyone vaccinated before October 31st.

For more information about our outreach flu clinic locations and how to speed up your service by printing out and completing your influenza consent form in advance, please visit http://www.rileycountyks.gov/expressflushots