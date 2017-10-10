Unmanned aircraft systems minor offered by Kansas State Polytechnic on Manhattan campus in spring 2018

Kansas State University Polytechnic is offering a standalone unmanned aircraft systems minor, open to anyone who is working on or has a bachelor’s degree, on the K-State Manhattan campus in the spring 2018 semester.

The 15-credit hour minor requires three UAS courses, tailored for either licensed pilots or non-aviators, and two additional courses to provide an introduction to the acquisition of data using unmanned aircraft and the processing of that information for a variety of applications.

The introduction course will be offered in the spring 2018 semester from 5:30-8:20 p.m. Thursdays in Rathbone Hall.

Courses will cover topics such as the current regulatory environment, platform design and field operations, and also will emphasize the acquisition of information and processing of data obtained through low altitude remote sensing and surveillance.

Required coursework includes:

• Introduction to Unmanned Aircraft Systems, UAS 270.

• Processing Techniques for Low Altitude Remotely Sensed (LARS) Data, COT 674.

• Acquisition and Advanced Processing of LARS Data, COT 675.

Two courses in the minor, UAS Design and Construction and Autopilot Integration, will allow students to build their own unmanned aircraft capable of being remotely piloted and of autonomous flight. An additional cost for aircraft materials is associated with these courses.

Students pursuing majors in areas such as manned aviation, agriculture, biology, civil engineering, criminal justice, ecology, emergency management, environmental sciences, geography, geology, landscape architecture and wildlife science and management may benefit from completion of this academic minor.

Due to course sequencing, a minimum of four semesters in residence will be required for completion of the minor. Students must achieve a minimum GPA of 2.5 and a grade of C or better is required in all coursework.

Read more information about the UAS minor or contact the Kansas State Polytechnic admissions office at 785-826-2640 or polytechnic@k-state.edu with questions.