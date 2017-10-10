Riley County Arrests October 10

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 1000 block of Pierre St. on October 9, 2017 at approximately 3:30 PM. Officers listed Khoavun George, 18, of Manhattan, as the victim when a know suspect assaulted him while showing a weapon.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 2600 block of Tiana Ter. on October 9, 2017 at approximately 1:10 PM. Officers listed Everett Chapman, 24, as the victim when he reported a known suspect took three of his guns. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,150.00.

