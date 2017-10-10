Kansas teen hospitalized after police chase, crash

RUSH COUNTY — A Kansas teen was injured in an accident during a chase by law enforcement just after 10p.m. Monday in Rush County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Buick Lesabre driven by Ryan Alexander Hardey, 18, Newton, was fleeing from authorities in Great Bend and westbound on Road X eight miles southeast of Timken.

The driver lost control on the sandy gravel road, slid into the south ditch and struck a utility pole. Three subjects fled from the vehicle on foot after the vehicle came to rest facing north west.

A passenger Adam Alvin Isiaha Trostle, 18, Wichita, was transported to Great Bend Regional Hospital.

Hardey was not injured.

Law enforcement continue to search for another passenger Ryan D. Spence, 18, Hutchinson.

They were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP. Authorities did not release details on what prompted the chase.