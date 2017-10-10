Kansas man jailed after crash into woman’s SUV

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for aggravated assault.

On Tuesday afternoon, police received a call from the 29-year-old victim who reported that Anthony Kirkbride, Salina, threw a brick at her and then rammed the front of her vehicle during an argument, according to Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman.

When an officer arrived at the scene in the 800 block of Seneca in Salina, Kirkbride was leaving in his Dodge Dakota pickup. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop on Crawford Street but Kirkbride allegedly sped off for about half of a block before finally pulling over.

Police took Kirkbride into custody for felony damage to property, aggravated assault, driving while suspended and fleeing and eluding.

Sgt. Feldman said that Kirkbride caused over $1,000 in damage to the front of the victim’s 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander.